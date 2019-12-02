Boston police seek help in search for missing 12-year-old boy

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 12-year-old boy.
Hakim Boyles was last seen Monday morning near 15 Leroy Street in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department.
Boyles is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall with a slim build.
He was said to be wearing a burgundy jacket, dark pants, with grey and red Converse sneakers at the time of his disappearance.
Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts is asked to contact 1-800-494-TIPS.
