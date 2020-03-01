Boston police seek help in search for missing 14-year-old girl

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help in finding a teen who went missing several days ago.

Olivia Hall, 14, was last seen in the area of District Avenue in Dorchester and has been reported missing on several other occasions in the past, according to Boston police.

She is described as being light-skinned black-Hispanic, 5 feet, 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Boston police detectives at 617-343-667.

