Boston police seek help in search for missing 16-year-old boy

Boston Police Dept.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing teenage boy.

Officers are searching for 16-year-old Frank Berry, according to the Boston Police Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the department’s District B-2 detectives at 617-343-4275.

 

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending