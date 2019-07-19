Boston police seek help in search for missing 16-year-old boy

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing teenage boy.
Officers are searching for 16-year-old Frank Berry, according to the Boston Police Department.
No additional information was immediately available.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the department’s District B-2 detectives at 617-343-4275.
