Boston police seek help in search for missing 16-year-old boy

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing teenage boy.

Officers are searching for 16-year-old Frank Berry, according to the Boston Police Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the department’s District B-2 detectives at 617-343-4275.

Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate 16-year-old Frank Berry. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Frank Berry is advised to contact District B-2 detectives directly at 617-343-4275. pic.twitter.com/WwqJaKoL7Q — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 19, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)