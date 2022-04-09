BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 9-year-old child.

Mykiah Booth was last seen in the area of 170 Parker Hill Avenue in Roxbury around 6:20 p.m. Saturday, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police say Booth may be wearing a blue striped shirt and a navy jacket with lime trim.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or detectives at 617-343-4275.

