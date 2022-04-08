BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 12-year-old boy.

Yadiel Tejeda was last seen at a Burger King on West Broadway in Southie around 2 p.m. Thursday, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police say Tejeda’s phone was last pinged in the area of 1216 Dorchester Avenue around 9:16 p.m.

The boy was last seen wearing a blue shirt, dark blue hooded sweatshirt, and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4275.

