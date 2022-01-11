BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing man.

Joshua Adolphe, 42, of Hyde Park, has not been seen since around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Boston Police Department.

Adolphe was last seen getting into a white passenger van with New Hampshire license plates.

He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 280 pounds.

Police say Adolphe was wearing a puffy maroon coat, a brown sweater, green shirt, khaki pants, black sneakers, and a knit hat with the lettering “LaSalette.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-5607.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)