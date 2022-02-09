BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing person who has not been seen in weeks, officials announced Wednesday.

Milvia Rojas was last seen in the Longwood medical area on the evening of Jan. 20, according to the Boston Police Department.

Rojas was last seen wearing a black jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, black sneakers, and a black winter hat with “Klassic” written on it.

Police noted that Rojas suffers from a mental illness. She is said to frequent the areas of Dudley Station and Mass. Ave.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4275 or call 911.

