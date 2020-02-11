Boston police seek help in search for missing woman who was last seen in January

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing woman who has not been seen since late January.

Alenny Matos, 38, was last seen in the area of 79 Spencer St. in Dorchester on the evening of Jan. 25, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police say Matos was on her way to 21 Bullard St. when she went missing.

Matos is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with a medium build, black hair, and scars around both of her eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-2287.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)