Boston police seek help in search for missing woman with Alzheimer’s

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for help tracking down a 67-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who was last seen in the area of 1 Central Wharf at the New England Aquarium’s IMAX theater.

Kim Doan is being described as a 5-foot 4 -inch tall woman who weighs 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a purple Northface windbreaker, black pants, eyeglasses, and a baseball cap with “Florida” on the front, according to a release issued by police.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Boston police detectives at 617-343-4248 or 911.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)