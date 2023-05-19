BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

The Boston Police Department shared several photos of an individual who authorities say was connected to a robbery on Esmond Street in Dorchester early Wednesday morning.

Police said the armed robbery occurred around 6 a.m. and involved a firearm that was shown by a Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, face mask, and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston PD’s B-3 Detectives at 617-343-4712.

Those wishing to provide information anonymously can contact authorities via the department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494)-TIPS or by texting ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify the Following Suspect in Connection to an Armed Robbery in the Area of 9 Esmond Street in Dorchester https://t.co/zVKl8evorm pic.twitter.com/qPCMmyCq1U — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) May 19, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)