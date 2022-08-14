BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are requesting public assistance in connection with an alleged sexual assault that occurred on Sunday.

Law enforcement officials are hoping to identify a suspect spotted in the area of Hudson Street at approximately 4:45 a.m.

The man is described as white or Hispanic, about 5’5″ tall, with a thin build and hair possibly tied in a bun or a pony tail.

Police are asking that anyone with knowledge of the incident contact detectives at 617-343-4400.

