DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for public assistance in order to identify a man that they say was involved with a case of breaking and entering in Dorchester on Monday.

Boston police described the man as black or hispanic with a full beard. Officials report that he was last sighted wearing a black sleeveless t-shirt and camouflage pants.

Anyone with information to the breaking and entering can contact Dorchester detectives at 617-343-4275.

