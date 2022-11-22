DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police Tuesday night asked the public for help identifying a woman in relation to an assault at a restaurant in Dorchester.

Around p.m. Sunday Nov. 20, the woman flipped over tables in rage, causing damage to a glass front door at the Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant on Blue Hill Avenue, according to officials. They said she also bit an employee on his arm when he tried to stop the woman from entering the restaurant kitchen.

The woman ran away before police arrived on the scene, they said.

Police urge anyone with information on this individual to contact District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275

