BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police is seeking the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old boy from South Boston with autism.

Joseph Ernstoff was last seen Saturday at around 10:11 a.m. in the area of 3 Fredricks St. in South Boston.

He’s described as a Hispanic boy who’s about 5′ 6″ and 140 lbs. He was wearing a white sweater, black pants, black shoes and black framed glasses when he went missing.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or District C-6 Detectives at (617) 343-4742.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)