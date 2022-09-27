BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a young girl who went missing Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Jaslene Cirino, 10, was last seen around 1 p.m. at Bates Elementary School in Roslindale.

She was wearing a teal shirt with gold butterflies and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or E-5 Detectives at (617) 343-4566.

