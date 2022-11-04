BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a woman and car in connection with an ongoing aggravated assault investigation that occurred Halloween night in Roxbury.

At about 9:15 p.m. that night on Moreland Street, an adult male suspect confronted an adult male victim and fired a pellet or BB gun at the victim. The suspect was described as a 6-foot tall light-skinned Black man with a small beard. He was wearing jeans, a black shirt and possibly an exterior-worn ballistic vest. The suspect then fled the area in a white SUV with the woman shown in images shared by BPD.

Anyone with information on this woman or the suspect is asked to call District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

Community members who would like to anonymously share tips can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

