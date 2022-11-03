BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a young woman whose body was found at a cemetery in Dorchester Monday night.

Officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to a call for a found body at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street at 6:02 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Officials located a white Hispanic female, believed to be in her early 20s, 5’3″, approximately 150 lbs. with short brown hair. Officials said the woman was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hooded sweatshirt with the initials USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike slide-on sneakers. Boston EMS pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD detectives at 617-343-4470. Community members who wish to assist the investigation anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-(800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

