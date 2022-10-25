DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police asked for the public’s assistance Tuesday in identifying a man in connection with credit card fraud.

In a blog post detectives alleged the person was connected to credit card fraud in various locations throughout the city on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Police urged anyone with information to contact Roxbury and Dorchester detectives at 617-343-4275. Anyone wishing to call in an anonymous tip can do so at Crimestoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)