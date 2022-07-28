BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in relation to a person shot in early July.

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help in Identifying the Individual in Connection to a Person Shot at Humboldt Avenue and Seaver Street https://t.co/CnyY4QTsGe pic.twitter.com/3klGd1gaEO — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 28, 2022

Police said the shooting incident occurred July 17 in a parking lot at Humboldt Avenue and Seaver Street. The suspect was said to be wearing black leggings under black shorts, a black sweatshirt with the word “Scarface” written on the front and Puma footwear. Police said the suspect possibly fled on foot to the Brookledge Street and Hutchings Street area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275 or call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)