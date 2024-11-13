BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for help identifying a man involved in two robberies in East Boston armed with a machete and a gun.

The first robbery happened earlier this month at a convenience store on Bennington Street.

Officers said minutes later the man robbed a second store on London Street.

Police asked members of the public to keep their distance if they see the suspect and to call police.

