BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Thursday in efforts to identify a person in connection with the theft of a $70,000 viola in Brighton earlier this year.

Police said the theft happened between 2:50 a.m. and 3:50 p.m. on Aug. 27 in the area of 120 Glenville Avenue.

The stolen viola is 16.5 inches long and was stored inside a black case valued at $1,300, according to police. Police said the case was decorated with two Boston University stickers and a Vivant Vintage sticker.

Police announced the theft and asked for help in their investigation back in August.

In their update this week, police shared photos of a suspect described as a white male, about 30 to 40 years old, standing between 5’9” and 6’0” with a stocky build, a light mustache and a beard.

Police said the man has dark colored curly hair and dark blue tattoos on his forearms. He was last seen on Sept. 15 in the area of Harvard Avenue in Allston wearing hoop earrings, a black t-shirt, dark blue shorts, black socks and white sneakers while driving a black scooter, according to police.

Police this week said their investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact detectives at (617) 343-4256.

Those wishing to reach out anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

