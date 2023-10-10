BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Tuesday in efforts to identify a person in connection with a stolen dog. 

Police said the dog was stolen at the Washington Park Mall on Friday of last week. 

In their statement this week, police shared a photos of a person who they said stole a dog.

Boston police said their investigation into this incident is ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Those wishing to reach out anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). 

