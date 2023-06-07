BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Wednesday in efforts to identify a suspect in connection with an aggravated assault at a Stop & Shop in Dorchester. 

Police said the incident happened on Monday at the Stop & Shop at 460 Blue Hill Avenue. 

The suspect, police said, is described as a black male with a slim build between the ages of 60 and 70. Police said the man was wearing a black hat and purple sweater with gray pants and brown boots. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Those wishing to reach out anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox