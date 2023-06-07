BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Wednesday in efforts to identify a suspect in connection with an aggravated assault at a Stop & Shop in Dorchester.

Police said the incident happened on Monday at the Stop & Shop at 460 Blue Hill Avenue.

The suspect, police said, is described as a black male with a slim build between the ages of 60 and 70. Police said the man was wearing a black hat and purple sweater with gray pants and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Those wishing to reach out anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

