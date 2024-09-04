BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying an individual in connection with an assault and battery incident.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a light-colored t-shirt and a hat.

The incident occurred in the area of 425 West Broadway on Monday at around 12:45 a.m.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 617-343-4742.

