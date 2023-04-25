BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Tuesday in efforts to identify a suspect linked to an armed robbery in Roxbury earlier this month.

Police said the robbery happened around 9:15 p.m. on April 13 in the 1600 block of Tremont Street in Roxbury.

Police shared photos of the suspect in the case and described him as a white male in his early 30s, standing about 5’10” with a medium build. Police said the man was wearing a royal blue fedora style hat, a black coat with gray trim on the inside, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston detectives at 617-343-4275.

Those wishing to reach out anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

