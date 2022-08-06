BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Trenton Brittenum, who was last seen Friday morning.

In a press release, the department said Brittenum was last sighted around 10 a.m. on Aug. 5, and may now be in the area of the South Bay Mall or a bus station.

The child is described as being 5’5″ and possibly wearing a “white shirt/tank top,” gray jogging pants and white football cleats.

Police said Brittenum reportedly never returned home after a basketball tryout Friday, which authorities believe may have been at the Dorchester YMCA.

Brittenum was previously reported missing almost a week ago before being located in Cambridge with their father, Thomas Brittenum, 51.

Officials said there is a possibility Brittenum could be with the father again, who may have travelled to the Boston-area from Tennessee, and that the 12-year-old may be heading to Memphis.

Police ask that anyone with information on Brittenum’s whereabouts contact 911 or Boston Police District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

