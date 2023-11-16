DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it works to find a 14-year-old girl from Dorchester who has not been seen in nearly a week.

Boston PD said Latisha Smith was last sighted in the area of Bernard Street on Friday, Nov. 10, around 5 p.m.

Authorities described Smith as a Black female with a height of 5’1″ and weight of 130 pounds, in addition to having black hair in a small curly afro.

According to the police department, the teen is known to frequent Dorchester, Hyde Park and Malden.

Police said she was believed to be wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt and red sweatpants when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on the 14-year-old’s whereabouts is asked to either call 911 or contact Boston PD’s B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

Those who wish to contact police anonymously can do so via the department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800 (494)-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

