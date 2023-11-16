DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it works to find a 14-year-old girl from Dorchester who has not been seen in nearly a week.

Boston PD said Latisha Smith was last sighted in the area of Bernard Street on Friday, Nov. 10, around 5 p.m.

Authorities described Smith as a Black female with a height of 5’1″ and weight of 130 pounds, in addition to having black hair in a small curly afro.

According to the police department, the teen is known to frequent Dorchester, Hyde Park and Malden.

Police said she was believed to be wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt and red sweatpants when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on the 14-year-old’s whereabouts is asked to either call 911 or contact Boston PD’s B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

Those who wish to contact police anonymously can do so via the department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800 (494)-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox