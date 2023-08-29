BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are requesting the public’s help as it looks to track down a viola worth $70,000 that was lost during a “larceny incident” in Brighton.

The Boston Police Department said the incident itself happened sometime between 2 a.m. and 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, in the area of Glenville Avenue.

According to a news release, the viola was also stored inside a black, BAM Panther HighTech case that is worth $1,300 itself. The case is believed to have two Boston University stickers on it, as well as a Vivant Vintage sticker.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston PD’s District D-14 Detectives at (617) 343-4256, or reach out anonymously via the department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

