BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are seeking the public’s help as they continue investigating a shooting that disrupted a high school graduation.

The police department released multiple photos they said were related to the June 13 shooting, which interrupted Charlestown High School’s graduation ceremony.

No one was hurt at the time, but students and families were left reeling after the shots rang out. Officials said the shots fired were not connected to the graduation, but that the ceremony had to be cut short because of it.

Police are now asking the public to help identify the individuals found in the images they shared.

Anyone with information can send in tips anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

