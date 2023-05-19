BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old boy from East Boston who has “alluded to potentially harming himself.”

Authorities have issued a “Missing Person Alert” for Matthew Johnson, who was last seen around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, in the area of 59 Trustman Terrace.

Boston PD said the teenager was believed to be wearing a black hat with “white designs all over,” a black hoodie with an anime character on the front, as well as khaki-colored pants and “possibly black and green Nike sneakers.”

In addition to having a height of 5’09, authorities say he may also be carrying a green and grey backpack with him.

Johnson is said to frequent Noyes playground and the Paris Street park and gym, and could be in or around Andrew Station.

Anyone with information on the teenager’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or Boston PD’s A-7 Detectives at 617-343-4234.

Those wishing to provide information anonymously can contact authorities via the department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494)-TIPS or by texting ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

