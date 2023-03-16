DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Thursday in a search for a missing 12 year old from Dorchester.

Police said Antony Fonseca was last seen around 9:20 p.m. on Monday after he left his residence on Armandine Street. He was reported missing on Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said Fonseca is described as a black male, standing about 4’4” and weighing 95 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a thin build.

Police said Fonseca has run away in the past. Officials said he is known to frequent the area of the South Bay Mall and the Burger King restaurant at 100 Washington St.

Anyone with information on Fonseca’s whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or Boston police detectives at 617-343-4275.

Those who prefer to share information anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

