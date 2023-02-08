BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police asked for the public’s help Wednesday to locate a missing 12-year-old child from Roxbury.

Police described Raine Givens as a black female, standing 5’2”, weighing 120 pounds, with a medium length afro hairstyle.

Police said Givens left 850 Harrison Ave. on Wednesday at approximately 3:30 p.m. wearing a hooded sweatshirt and multicolored pajamas.

Police asked anyone with information about Givens’ whereabouts to call 911 or to call police detectives at 617-343-4275.

Individuals can also share information anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

