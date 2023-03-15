DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Wednesday in a search for a missing 22-year-old Dorchester man.

Police said Christian Alicea Castro was last seen leaving Charlestown High School around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said Castro was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, a gray “c-town” tee shirt, dark gray pants, black sneakers with white soles and a gray backpack with red writing on it.

Castro has short hair and a goatee.

Castro has mental health issues, according to police. Though he is mostly non-verbal, police said his primary language is Spanish.

Police said they did not know as of Wednesday afternoon whether Castro was on foot or using public transportation.

Police asked anyone with information on Castro’s whereabouts to contact 911 or A-1 Detectives at 617-343-4571.

