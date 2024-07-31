BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Wednesday in efforts to find a missing 81-year-old man from Melrose.

Police in a statement said Edward Collins was last seen near 11 a.m. Wednesday in the area of West Sixth Street.

Collins was wearing a green or teal colored shirt with black pants and two different colored sneakers, according to police.

Boston police said Collins suffers from mental health issues. He may have also been seen Wednesday morning at the Broadway MBTA station and may be trying to make his way to North High Street in Melrose, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Collins’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact detectives at 617-343-4742.

