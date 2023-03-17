BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a Hyde Park teen last seen earlier this month.

Police said 14-year-old Jessiah Alvarez is described as a black-Hispanic male, standing about 5’3” and weighing 155 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a thin build.

Police said Alvarez was last seen around 6 p.m. on March 8 after leaving his residence on Crownpoint Drive.

Alvarez is known to frequent the Forest Hills and Downtown Crossing areas, according to police.

Anyone with information on Alvarez’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or Boston police detectives at 617-343-4566.

Those who prefer to share information anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

