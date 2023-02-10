BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a Boston woman reported missing.

Police said Janet Waclawski, 69, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday around 1240 Washington St. in Boston.

Police said Waclawski suffers from mental health issues.

Police asked anyone with information on Waclawski’s whereabouts to contact 911 or to call Boston police detectives at (617) 343-5619.

Individuals who prefer to share information anonymously can also contact the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

