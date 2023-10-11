BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Wednesday in efforts to find a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in late September.
Police said Tamarra Wilkins-Smith, 16, of Hyde Park was last seen on Sunday, Sept 24 around 1:50 p.m. on surveillance video at the Attleboro MBTA Commuter Rail station.
Earlier in the day, police said, Wilkins-Smith was spotted in the area of Allan Street and Boston and Eastern Avenue in Malden.
Boston police described Wilkins-Smith as a black female, standing approximately 5’4” with black braided hair. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with long sleeves, black/white checker pajama pants, black/red sneakers and carrying a black backpack.
Police said Wilkins-Smith reportedly attends Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester and said further investigation has revealed she may currently be in the Attleboro area.
Anyone with information on Wilkins-Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston detectives at 617-343-5607.
Those wishing to reach out anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
