BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a missing East Boston teen.

Police said Timothy Mason, 14, has been missing since Wednesday, Jan. 25 when police said he ran away from 99 Gladstone Street in East Boston.

Police described Mason as a black male, standing 5’11” and weighing 110 pounds. Police said he was wearing a black t-shirt, a shiny puffy coat, black ripped jeans and a black ski mask.

Mason was seen in the area of the Burger King at Columbia Road and Washington Street in Dorchester on Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to police.

Police have asked anyone with information on Mason’s whereabouts to contact 911 or call Boston police detectives 617-343-4243.

Individuals who would prefer to share information anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

