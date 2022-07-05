BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find two girls who went missing on July 3.

Luceny Arias Solano, 16, and Genesis Baez, 13, are both missing from 25 Schuyler St. in Roxbury since midnight on Sunday. Both girls are known to frequent the Quick Pit Stop Market & Deli in Hyde Park.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is advised to call 911 or contact District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

