BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing 13-year-old boy.

Brandon Morgan was last seen on June 4 at 7 p.m. in the area of 48 McClellan St. in Dorchester. He’s described as 5 feet, 5 inches, 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with blue shorts.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911 or the District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

