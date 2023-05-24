BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is issuing a “Community Alert” as it looks to identify a suspect wanted for a shooting in Dorchester.

Boston PD posted several images of an individual who they say was connected to a “Person Shot” incident that occurred on April 27 around 9:17 a.m. on Cheney Street.

Authorities described the suspect as being a Black male with a thin build and approximate height of 5’7-5’9.

The suspect was believed to have been wearing a blue surgical mask, a black hoodie and jacket, black pants with white stripes, and red New Balance Sneakers with white laces and white soles. He may also be in possession of a firearm, according to police.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Boston PD’s B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

Those who wish to share info anonymously can do so via the department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494)-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Images provided by the Boston Police Department

