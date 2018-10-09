Boston police seek public’s help to identify person of interest in connection with Dorchester assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are seeking the public’s help to identify a person of interest in connection to an assault and battery in Dorchester.

On Oct. 4, at about 9 a.m., officers responded to a call for a verbal dispute between a customer and a restaurant employee at the McDonald’s at 1513 Dorchester Ave., according to Boston police.

During the verbal dispute, one of the parties suffered a non-life threatening injury, police say.

The person pictured is not a suspect and is wanted for identity purposes only.

Anyone with information relative to this person’s identity is asked to contact Dorchester detectives at (617) 343-4335.

