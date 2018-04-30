Boston police seek Southie break-in suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance camera trying to break into a South Boston home on Friday.

An officer responded just before 10 a.m. Saturday to 103 Dresser St. for a report of an attempted breaking and entering. Upon arrival, the homeowner told police that his surveillance cameras had recorded the man as he attempted to break into his house.

Video showed the man trying to break into a backdoor with what appears to be a screwdriver. The man is then seen throwing a rock at a front window.

Both break-in attempts were unsuccessful, according to officials. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact police.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)