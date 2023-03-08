BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police announced this week that they’re looking for a suspect in connection with a break-in over the weekend in Roxbury. 

Police said the incident happened early Sunday morning on Highland Street. 

Police shared photos of that man who they said was last seen on a scooter possibly heading onto Hawthorne Street. 

Police described the man as a male wearing a white and red Carhart hat, an orange and black vest, a gray shirt, black pants, black gloves and white sneakers. Police said the man was wearing a black Osprey backpack and carrying a tan Osprey backpack. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4275.

Individuals who prefer to share information anonymously can also contact the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox