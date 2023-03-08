BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police announced this week that they’re looking for a suspect in connection with a break-in over the weekend in Roxbury.

Police said the incident happened early Sunday morning on Highland Street.

Police shared photos of that man who they said was last seen on a scooter possibly heading onto Hawthorne Street.

Police described the man as a male wearing a white and red Carhart hat, an orange and black vest, a gray shirt, black pants, black gloves and white sneakers. Police said the man was wearing a black Osprey backpack and carrying a tan Osprey backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4275.

Individuals who prefer to share information anonymously can also contact the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

