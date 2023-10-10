Boston police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a suspect who took photos of people undressing in changing rooms at Back Bay clothing stores.

Authorities said it was on Sunday, Oct. 8, when an individual entered various stores in the area of 100 Newbury Street and took “illicit pictures of others in various stages of undress in clothing store changing rooms.”

The Boston Police Department said the suspect would also put on a dark-colored face mask prior to entering the stores.

Police described the individual as having a medium skin complexion, black hair with short dreads, and a height of 6’1″ and weight of 180 pounds.

The police department added that the person was wearing a grey t-shirt, a black Adidas satchel, black pants, and black Vans sneakers. They also noted the suspect was seen coming from near Bay Bay station at one point.

As their investigation continues and police review the incidents, Boston PD asks that anyone with information contact the department’s District D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so via the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).