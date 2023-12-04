BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Monday in efforts to identify a group of teens accused of attacking at least three people at random in Mission Hill.

Police shared photos and descriptions of several suspects linked to the attacks, which happened on Friday of last week.

In each case, police said the attacks in broad daylight were unprovoked and targeted unsuspecting victims.

“I think it’s horrible that you can’t just sit outside and enjoy your morning or whatever without being scared of people coming to attack you for absolutely no reason,” said college student Elan Mendibil. “I think it’s disgusting.”

“I think it just reflects what we’re putting out and kids are seeing now,” said fellow college student Tristan McDonough. “We need more empathy now and more people seeing something wrong and stepping in.”

Boston police in a police report said one of the victims, a man with special needs, was sitting outside a TGI Friday’s location when the teens started to punch and kick him in the head.

The police report said the man was left bleeding from his ear and had dried bloodstains on his clothes. The victim also had large welts on his head and visible shoe impressions on his face and forehead, according to police.

In another attack, a victim told police he was walking down Pontiac Street when a group of seven teenage boys blocked him from walking any further and punched him from behind.

The victim was able to eventually break free.

In a third assault, another man reportedly said he was also walking down Pontiac Street when he was approached by teens. The man told police the teens began punching him and demanding his cell phone.

The man said he ran away. But his cell phone and ear buds were taken.

Police said the teens took off after each attack. Officers had only caught and arrested one of the teens as of Monday night.

While their investigation continues, police have asked anyone with information on the suspects in this case or these incidents to contact the department’s District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Those who wish to provide information anonymously can also do so via the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-(800)-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

