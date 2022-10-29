DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding an autistic 11-year-old, police said in an alert Saturday night.

Dioni Acosta was last seen at about 7:40 p.m. Saturday near 53 Mora Street in Dorchester, police said.

According to police Acosta is believed to be wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, and a green backpack. They also said he is known to frequent the Ashmont MBTA Station.

Anyone with information regarding this individual is advised by police to please contact District B-3 Detectives at 617-343-4712.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)