Boston police seek to ID Brighton bike thief

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help in identifying a man who they say is wanted in connection to a breaking and entering that resulted in the theft of a bicycle and several packages last month.

The man allegedly entered the building on Cambridge Street through a rear door around 11:30 p.m. on April 23, according to a release issued by the department.

He was last seen wearing “Etnies” sneakers, a hat and a sweatshirt that reads “Dreamville” on the front.

Officers used the incident to remind Boston residents of some bike theft prevention tips:

A bike being unlocked is a bigger factor in whether it gets stolen than how expensive the bike is.

Most bikes that are stolen have been left unlocked “just for a minute.”

Lock the front wheel to the frame, if you can lock it to something.

Don’t use parking meters or sign polls because the bikes can easily be lifted over and taken away in seconds.

Avoid parking your bike overnight in public if you can avoid it.

Take a picture of your bike to help identify it if is stolen.

Write down your bike serial number and etch your driver’s license number 2 places on your bike. Using the driver’s license number will greatly assist police in the recovery of stolen bikes.

Stolen bicycles, unlike motor vehicles, are extremely difficult for police to recover. Check with the BPD warehouse and ask to look at confiscated bikes.

Most bicycle recoveries have been initiated by the victim because they have spotted it being used in the neighborhood, advertised on-line or being sold at a second-hand bike shop.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4256.

Community members wishing to assist anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

