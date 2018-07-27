Boston police seek to ID man after fatal stabbing in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a man seen on surveillance camera leaving an apartment building in Dorchester where an elderly resident was later found stabbed to death, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an unconscious person inside Franklin Hills Apartments on Shandon Road about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found a man in his late 70s dead in a fifth-floor apartment, police said.

The man, whose name has not been released, had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is being considered suspicious.

As police investigated the incident, Franklin Hills management sent a letter out to residents saying they have been “informed of some disturbing criminal activity” but that they were “not at liberty to discuss anything.”

On Friday, Boston police released the image of a man wanted in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

