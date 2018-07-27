Boston police seek to ID man after fatal stabbing inside Dorchester apartment

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are trying to identify a man seen on surveillance video after an elderly resident was found stabbed to death Thursday inside a Dorchester apartment building, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of 99 Shandon Road for a report of an unconscious person about 6:15 p.m. discovered an unresponsive man inside the Franklin Hills Apartments, according to the Boston Police Department.

The man, in his late 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene after being stabbed multiple times on the fifth floor of the building, sources told 7’s Steve Cooper.

His name has not been made public.

Franklin Hills management sent a letter out to residents saying they have been “informed of some disturbing criminal activity” but that they were “not at liberty to discuss anything.”

An investigation is active and ongoing at this time but officials are calling the death suspicious.

Police released the image of a man on Friday who they say is wanted in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

No additional details were available.

